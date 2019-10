Hailey Collins headed in the ball off the corner kick to give Lincoln a 2-1 advantage with under 4 minutes to play in the game and that held as the game winner as the Cougars beat Liberty, 2-1, to advance to the section semifinals.

Lincoln will face Bridgeport in the semis on Thursday.

Victoria Sturm had the Cougars other goal in the 48th minute and Beth Carter notched the Mountaineers sole goal in the 64th minute.