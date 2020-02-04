Haliburton, Iowa State Invade Morgantown Wednesday

No. 13 West Virginia will look to stay perfect at the Coliseum on Wednesday as the Mountaineers host Iowa State at 7 p.m.

Iowa State boasts one of the top point guards in the conference in 6"5 sophomore Tyrese Haliburton. He leads the Big 12 with 6 assists per game and is fourth in the conference with 15.7 points a contest. Haliburton is projected as a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.

The Cyclones enter play at 9-12 over, including a 2-6 clip in Big 12 play. They also have yet to win a game on the road (0-6).