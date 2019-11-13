Haught Offense Guides Ritchie to Historic Regular Season

For the first time in school history, Ritchie County enters the postseason with the No. 2 in Class A, which grants the team home field advantage throughout.

In Rick Haught's second season at the helm, the Rebels are averaging 43 points per game. They have scored over 20 points in 8 of their 10 games.

That potent offense has guided them to a 9-1 record and a meeting with No. 15 South Harrison in the first round on Friday. The Rebels beat the Hawks 38-12 in their first meeting on October 11 in Lost Creek.