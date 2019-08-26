High School Football No. 22: Buckhannon-Upshur

After going 5-5 in 2018 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Buckhannon-Upshur Bucs have adopted a new motto: No excuses.

Duane Stoeckle's bunch returns quarterback Ryan Strader for his senior campaign. In the backfield, the Bucs will have to replace their leading rusher in Dash Davis, and will rely on senior Trent Westfall to contribute more offensively.

Buckahnnon-Upshur opens its season with the defending Class AA state champions, Fairmont Senior, this Friday in Upshur County.