Gaining nearly 15 players since last year, South Harrison is ready to rebound after going 1-9 in 2018.

The Hawks have 35 players on its current roster and are motivated for the upcoming season. Senior running back Landon McFadden returns after being named All-Harrison County as a junior. In addition, senior quarterback Jaren Robinson is back after suffering a season ending ankle injury in week 4 of last year.

South Harrison opens its season on August 30th at Doddridge County.