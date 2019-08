The Valley Wetzel Lumberjacks went 3-7 in 2018 and have not made the postseason since 2015, but Coach Logan Miller and company believe team chemistry on and off the field will lead to success.

Senior quarterback Abe Satterfield is be under center after starting 13 games in his Valley career, and he will have a plethora weapons to throw it to. The Lumberjack offensive line is made up of players that all have game experience.

Valley opens its season against Tygarts Valley on Friday night.