High School Football Preview No. 25: Bridgeport

After going 9-1 in the regular season, Bridgeport bowed out in the state semifinals last season to state runner-up Bluefield.

Fast forward to 2019, the Tribe faces the tall task of replacing the school's all-time leading rusher in running back Jake Bowen, who has graduated.

However, over in Bridgeport, the standards are always high. The football team has not had a losing season since 1967. Entering his fourth season, John Cole is aware of that.

Quarterback Devin Vandergrift returns for the Indians and will be expected to take the next step as the leader on offense. Senior Trey Pancake, who contributed a fullback a year ago, will step in to a more expanded role in the backfield. New to the group will be wide receiver Sam Romano, a transfer from Notre Dame.

Bridgeport opens its season on the road at Lewis County this Friday.