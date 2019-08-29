High School Football Preview No. 27: Fairmont Senior

The reigning Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior Polar Bears will look to defend their title in 2019, but the road for Nick Bartic's crew will not be easy.

Ten starters, some of whom played on both sides of the football, have graduated.

Kennedy Award winning quarterback Connor Neal is off to the college ranks at Fairmont State. Stepping in to the QB1 position is junior and former wide receiver, Gage Michael.

The Polar Bears strength is up front. Four of their five starters, including WVU commit Zach Frazier, return to an offensive line that was one of the best in the state last year.

Fairmont Senior opens its season at Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday at 7 p.m.