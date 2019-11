No. 1 Doddridge County (11-0) will host No. 8 East Hardy (8-3) in the Class A quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon in a match up of two contrasting

While the Bulldogs have scored over 40 points in seven of their eleven games, the Cougars get it done on defense. East Hardy has held its opponents to single digit scoring or below in seven of their contests, including allowing just 23 total points in its past 5 games.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 at Cline Stansberry Stadium