High stakes ahead for WVU vs. No. 4 Baylor

No. 4 Baylor arrives in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon with a chance to clinch the school's first conference title sine 1950. The Bears need a win and a Kansas loss to do so.

However, Coach Bob Huggins thinks the Mountaineers may have more on the line. With a win, West Virginia can guarantee itself a first round bye in next week's Big 12 tournament, and consequently helped its NCAA tournament stock.

The Mountaineers will be looking for their second straight victory after defeating Iowa State on Tuesday. West Virginia had lost six of its last seven before that including an 11 point defeat to Baylor in Waco on February 15.