Former Mountaineer Bria Holmes has been a key part to the Connecticut Sun securing their first WNBA Championship appearance since 2005.

Holmes has played in all 37 games for the sun this year and has averaged six points per game. She played for WVU fom 2013-2016 and eclipsed 2,000 points during her Mountaineer career.

In 2016, Holmes was selected by the Atlanta Dream 11th overall in the WNBA Draft.