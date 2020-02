As the three day high school wrestling state tournament begins on Thursday evening, Lincoln senior Colten Hovermale is hovering over history.

Hovermale will look to become Lincoln's first-ever state champion wrestler after finishing in third place in last year's state meet.

Hovermale overcame a shoulder injury that he sustained in football to battle back to wrestle in his senior campaign. Winning a state title in his final prep match would put the icing on the cake.