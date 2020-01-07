Huggins Fined $10,000 For Mocking Referees After KU loss

The Big 12 has fined West Virginia Men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for his postgame comments after West Virginia's loss to Kansas.

“Coach Huggins’ comments following the West Virginia vs. Kansas basketball game violate the Big 12 Conference’s sportsmanship policy,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “Because this is Coach Huggins’ third such incident, a public reprimand and a fine of $10,000 is appropriate.”

"I can't control what those three blind mice running around out there do," Huggins said on his postgame radio show Saturday.

