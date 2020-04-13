Huggins confident Tshiebwe will make "intelligent decision" about professional future

Last week, WVU freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe entered his name for consideration in the 2020 NBA Draft with the option to return to Morgantown next season.

WVU head coach Bob Huggins seemed pretty confident on Monday that the latter will end up being the case.

"Oscar is going to listen to us. He trusts us and we are not going to lead him down the wrong path," Huggins said. "I feel very confident that Oscar will make an intelligent decision."

For the past two years, longer shot prospects have had the ability to do and receive an NBA evaluation and attend the NBA combine. Those two things will likely not happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and what is left in the process is signing and talking to an agent.

"My focus is to make sure our guy makes the right decision. We've had guys that got the wrong people in their ears and made terrible decisions to cost them very lucrative careers.