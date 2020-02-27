The Washington Wizard: Ilisia Washington is Fairmont's Secret Weapon

Fairmont junior guard Ilisia Washington may not stuff the stat sheet like his fellow guards, but his impact on the Fighting Falcons, who have won seven of their last eight games, is hard not to notice.

The junior transfer from Chandler-Gilbert Community College in Arizona was in and out of the lineup in the beginning of the season, but has played in eight straight heading into the Falcons regular season finale against Frostburg State on Saturday.

In Fairmont's win over West Virignia Wesleyan on Wednesday, Washington had eight points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in just 15 minutes of action. It seems that the Arizona native is finally finding his footing both on and off the court, 2,000 miles away from home in Arizona.