Injuries Plague Mountaineers in 34-28 Loss to Iowa State

West Virginia was without starting quarterback Austin Kendall for all but one series of Saturday's game and his absence proved costly as the Mountaineers fell to Iowa State, 38-14.

Kendall left the field with an upper body injury in the first half after being hit while he threw, and did not return to the game. Head Coach Neal Brown said after the game that it is not an arm or shoulder injury and that the team will have an update on his status within the next 24 hours or so.

Backup quarterback Jack Allison was thrown into the fire and went 10-for-12 with 107 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and finished 18-of-24 for 140 yards on the game. Allison also threw an interception midway through the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Mountaineers drop to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play, with their biggest test of the season still to come. West Virginia will travel to No. 6 Oklahoma next Saturday for a tilt with the undefeated Sooners.