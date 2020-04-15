Izzo-Brown inks two, including 2-time WV soccer player of the year Charles

Head coach Nikki-Izzo Brown announced the addition of two new players to West Virginia women's soccer today in goalie Jessica Kasacek from Connecticut and forward and West Virginia native Emilie Charles.

Charles is a 2-time West Virginia high school girls soccer player of the year from Cabell Midland High School. She holds the state record for most career goals with 173 and the single season clip with 51 during her senior campaign in 2019. The Huntington native is a four time first-team All-State selection.

