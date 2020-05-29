James Madison Transfer Dobbs Coming Home to Fairmont State

Fairmont Senior alum and James Madison transfer Zyon Dobbs is coming home after committing to Fairmont State.

Dobbs entered the NCAA transfer portal nearly three weeks ago after averaging just one point in 17 games for the Dukes as a freshman. He also averaged playing seven minutes per contest.

At Fairmont Senior, Dobbs was a three-time first team all state selection, averaging 17 points and six assists as a senior. He'll join former Polar Bear teammate Trey Washenitz and Syracuse transfer Brendan Paul in the maroon and white.