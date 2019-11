WVU redshirt-freshman wide receiver Sam James has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

James had 14 receptions for a career-high 223 yards in the Mountaineers' 38-17 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. The 14 receptions are tied for the second-most in a single game in program history.

James leads WVU with 58 catches for 623 yards and has two touchdowns this year.