WVU alum Joe Mazzulla and former Fairmont State head coach Joe Mazzulla is now an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics.

Mazzulla became the head coach of the Fighting Falcons in 2017 and leading the squad to a 43-17 record in two seasons and to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. He played for the Mountaineers from 2007-2011 and accepted the Boston Celtics assistant coaching position last June.