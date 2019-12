Rising senior lineman Josh Sills is the latest Mountaineer to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He did so today as first reported by the SEC Network's Cole Cubelic.

Sills played in just two games this season after electing to have season-ending shoulder surgery in September.

He was expected to be the leader of the WVU offensive line that could really use some reinforcements. The Mountaineers were dead last in the Big 12 this year with 73.3 yards a game and 2.6 yards per carry.