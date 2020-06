Kansas State football has suspended its voluntary workouts for 14 days.

14 players on the team have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 130 total student-athletes tested. Also in the Big 12, Texas had 13 players get the coronavirus and Iowa State had 10.

Kansas State, though, isn't the only school to halt its voluntary workouts. On June 12th, the University of Houston suspended its voluntary training after six student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.