Chase Harler and Deuce McBride each scored 11 points but Kansas State built an early lead at halftime and never looked back upsetting No. 12 WVU, 84-68.

Cartier Jatta paced the Wildcats with a game-high 25 points. The Mountaineers had 18 turnovers and shot just 27 percent from three-point range.

With the loss, West Virginia drops to 14-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action on Monday hosting Texas at 7 p.m.