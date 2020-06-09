Kummer Going From Player to Coach at Fairmont State

Bridgeport alum Donald Kummer has decided to not lace up as a senior at Fairmont State and will become a graduate assistant coach for the Falcons instead.

Kummer played in 47 games in three years as a walk-on with the Fighting Falcons, playing in a career-high 23 last season. He has played for three different head coaches each year, including current Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun, current Boston Celtics assistant Joe Mazulla and most recently, Tim Koenig.

At Bridgeport, he was an all-state honorable mention selection as a senior. Kummer follows in the footsteps of former Falcons Shammgod Wells and R.J. Hutcherson who also made the transition from player to coach upon graduation.