After serving as Morgantown head coach for the last four years and leading the Mohigans to three playoff appearances, Matt Lacy has stepped down.

Lacy's teams went 22-23 in the time period and reached the state semifinals in 2016. He has been coaching in the Mohigans football program since 1999 when he served as a volunteer assistant for the freshman team.

This past year, Morgantown went 3-7 overall.