Laskody blossomed from role player to leader at Fairmont State

Morgantown alum Rachel Laskody was a glorified role player for the a Mohigan team that won three straight titles in 2014,2015 & 2016. She averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds in her final high school season.

Even the forward couldn't have imagined just how productive she would become as a college player. In her final two years at Fairmont State, Laskody averaged 15.5 points and 8 rebounds. She scored 1,078 points during her Lady Falcon career and leaves second on the school's all-time field goal percentage list at nearly 57-percent for her career.