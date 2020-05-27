Liberty sophomore Emma Kyle

Liberty sophomore softball and basketball player Emma Kyle is only halfway through high school, and she is already a rising star in both of her sports.

Kyle was an all-Harrison County second team selection at forward for Mountaineer basketball, but her primary sport is on the diamond.

As a freshman catcher, Kyle was named a first team all-state selection after batting .531 with 9 homeruns and 34 RBIs.

She trains in the offseason with Steel City select in Pittsburgh. Kyle already has her sites set on college softball with goals of playing at the Division I level.