Liberty dual sport athlete Emma Kyle is our latest premier bank athlete of the week.

Kyle is splashed on the scene in her first high school season last year, earning first team all state recognition and winning Big 10 freshman of the year at catcher for the Mountaineers.

She hit .531 in 2019 with eight doubles, six triples, nine homers and 34 RBIs.

Kyle also plays basketball for Liberty.

We will have more with Kyle coming up on Wednesday.