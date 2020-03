The Lincoln girls basketball team will play in its sixth consecutive state tournament as the Cougars downed Lewis County, 51-44, in the section title.

Brynne Williams had 22 points to lead the Cougars while Victoria Sturm had 13.

Olivia Krinov poured in 16 for the Minutemaids and Emma Cayton added 14.

Lincoln earns the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Nitro next Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the opening round.