Allison Rockwell led all scorers with 18 points and Brynne Williams added 12 as Lincoln pulled away from Bridgeport to claim the Region I, Section 2 title, 39-27.

Paige Humble had 10 in defeat for the Indians.

Lincoln will host the loser of Friday's Braxton County vs. Lewis County while Bridgeport will go on the road to face the winner. Winner of the region title games head to Charleston for the state tournament.