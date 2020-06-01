Lincoln's Hovermale Applying Work Ethic to Life After Sports

Lincoln's Colten Hovermale departs as one of the school's all-time best two-sport athletes.

This year, he became the first wrestler in school history to reach the state championship, finishing as the runner-up in the 182-pound weight class with a 16-3 overall record. In football, he dominated as a running back and linebacker earning all-state special honorable mention, first team all-Harrison County and first team all-Big 10 Conference honors.

Hovermale will attend the Fred W. Eberle Technical Center for diesel technology in Buckhannon.