Linger Waiting for Next Pro Boxing Fight

The last time Buckhannon-Upshur alum Dakota Linger fought in a professional bout was in January when he headlined the West Virginia Toughman in Clarksburg.

Linger's team, based out of the Tommy Thomas Boxing Club in Clarksburg, has received a call from Top Rank Boxing to potentially schedule a primetime fight in the future. As a pro, Linger is 12-3-2 overall.

His last primetime fight on the west coast was in October of 2018, when he was knocked out in two rounds by Danielito Zorilla of Puerto Rico.