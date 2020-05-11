Little League eyes June 8 start date in West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice said on Monday that outdoor youth sports, specifically baseball little leagues, are eyeing a June 8th return to action, one week later than the June 1st date the Governor had mentioned last week.

Although the prospect of a return to play is exciting, there are still many precautions that will need to be taken.

For example, sections of the stands may be asked to sit six feet apart, players will be separated in the dug out, and kids may not be able to high-five, hug or shake hands after the game.

The national Little League organization has been advising all of its leagues, including our local District 5 League & administrator Jeff Mossburg.

"Little League is actively trying to help us get kids on the baseball field, at least some way this summer," Mossburg said. "There is a whole structure in place to help leagues prepare for and play some part of the season. There's a lot of guidance about what those things you should be looking at are and how to put together a season."