Lock in with Marley Spreading Nationwide

In just two weeks, Fairmont Senior sophomore guard Marley Washenitz has spread her virtual basketball training sessions to over 10 states.

The sessions are called "Lock in with Marley" and are run via Zoom each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6-7 p.m. Guest instructors join Washenitz to teach the kids basketball drills. So far, Boston Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla, New York Knicks G-League assistant coach Lisa Willis, among other former pro and college players have shed their knowledge on Lock in with Marley. On average, 100 athletes have joined each session.

Washenitz was named to the Class AA All-State First Team this season after averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore guided the Polar Bears to win the Class AA state championship last year and has already received an offer to play basketball at WVU.