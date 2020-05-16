Lough ladies strengthen mother/daughter bond through tennis

Erin & Taylor Lough are just trying to find a way to pass the time through COVID-19.

"I'm definitely glad that I did because for years it was my mom trying to get into to volleyball and now its like i can share volleyball with my dad and tennis with my mom

When we get into games its definitely competitive and heated and when we're leaving its 'I can't believe you beat me.'"

When we start playing games against each other all bets are off. I am here to beat her.

When I was playing in high school and college, the only way I could share it with my family was to look through the fence and see my mom and grandmother. Now that we are here and the two of us are out on the court together. It's amazing.

When this season first started I thought this would be my last season because I had seen Taylor through the end. Two days before I had to turn my roster in, my youngest daughter said I want to try out. Now I'm seeing another four years as the coach to continue and hopefully she and I will have the same bond as Taylor & I have developed.