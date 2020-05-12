MAC to eliminate several conference tournaments, including men's soccer

The Mid-American Conference announced on Tuesday that it is eliminating several conference tournaments beginning in 2021, including men's soccer which West Virginia is a member of.

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said the changes were made because of the economic impacts of COVID-19 and will be in place for at least four years.

After going 6-8-2 overall in the regular season and 0-4-1 in MAC play, West Virginia won the conference tournament to punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament. The Mountaineers would not have made the NCAA's if they did not win the conference tournament.

Champions for men's & women's soccer, baseball, softball, men's and women's tennis, women's lacrosse & field hockey will now be crowned in the regular season.