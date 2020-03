The Mountain East Conference released its tournament seedings, which begins on Wednesday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

Women:

No. 1 - Glenville State (vs. winner of Concord/Notre Dame - Thurs. 6 p.m.

No. 6 Fairmont State (vs. No. 3 Charleston) - Thurs. 2:15 p.m.

Men:

No. 3 Fairmont State (vs. No. 6 Glenville State) - Fri. 2:15 p.m.

No. 7 West Virginia Wesleyan (vs. No. 10 Urbana) - Wed 6 p.m.