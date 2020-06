The MEC's Underground Kings will not play in The Basketball Tournament this year and are now setting their sights towards participating in 2021.

The Basketball Tournament was forced to cut its field of 64 teams to 24 teams to limit the spread of COVID-19. The team also said two of its star players, Fairmont State alum Thomas Wimbush and West Virginia Wesleyan alum Tanner McGrew, would be unavailable to play.