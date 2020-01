Former West Virginia University wrestler (1986-1990) Ken Maisel came to Morgantown from Amityville, New York. Over 30 years later, the University wrestling head coach never left.

Maisel is celebrating 25 years at the helm for the Hawks wrestling program this season. When he is not coaching wrestling, he is a DJ for his company, Funomenon Entertainment, which puts on events through out West Virginia as well as across the country.