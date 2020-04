Marshall University junior guard & Notre Dame H.S. alum Jarrod West has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

West can hire an NCAA certified agent and receive an NBA evaluation while still remaining eligible to return to the Herd for his senior season.

He was a member of the Conference USA All-Defensive team this season and received a third team all-conference nod.

He averaged 14.2 points and 4 assists this year and led the conference with 65 steals.