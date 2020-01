Tynice Martin tied a season-high 24 points but No. 25 WVU fell at TCU, 73-60 Sunday. The Mountaineers are now on a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2015 and drop to 13-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12.

Kysre Gondrezick added 13 points for WVU. Kianna Ray paced TCU with 19 points.

West Virginia will be back in action on Sunday hosting Iowa State. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for 2 p.m.