Tynice Martin had 19 points and Kari Niblack added 14 to lead WVU past Kansas, 60-53. The Mountaineers improve to 16-9 overall and 6-8 in Big 12 play.

Zakiyah Franklin led the Jayhawks with 12 points. West Virginia will be back in action on Monday hosting No. 2 Baylor. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.