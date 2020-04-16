Martin hoping to represent WVU & hometown of Atlanta in WNBA

West Virginia standout guard Tynice Martin is feeling pretty anxious this week. The 2020 WNBA draft is this Friday and Martin is hoping to hear her name called on ESPN.

She is projected as a second or third round pick on most mock draft boards, and her strong physique and shooter's touch are a big reason why.

"A lot of people comment on my arms and how built I look but I've always looked like that," she said. "As far as shooting over people, stopping on a dime and pulling up, I think that I can drag that along to my pro career."

The WNBA, though, is one of the most competitive leagues to make in all of sports. There are only 12 teams with 12 roster spots. Sometimes even second or third round picks do not even make the cut.

"There's 144 professional jobs for these women in the United States in a sport where so many people play basketball," Lobo said. "It is the hardest pro roster to make for that reason because they are so few jobs...It is absolutely the cream of the crop."

Draft nights in this league are also unpredictable, but regardless of if Martin is selected in Friday's draft or not, she will not stop dribbling a basketball until she physically cannot any more. The Atlanta product is ready for any scenario.

"All I need is an opportunity. That would be a story to tell. How I didn't get drafted, got an invite to training camp and got on to a team. I'm being optimistic at this point but I know its out of my hands."