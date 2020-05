Maryland r-junior edge rusher Bryce Brand has announced he will be transferring to WVU.

Brand played in 26 games, making one start in three years with the Terrapins. Last year, he played in all 12 games, making one start and totaled 12 tackles, four for loss and one sack.

This is the second transfer the Mountaineers have landed in the past three days after picking up Arizona grad transfer safety Scottie Young on Saturday.