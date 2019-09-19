Mays Impresses in First Start at Center for WVU

After all the question marks regarding WVU's offensive line so far this season, the Mountaineers may have found an answer on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Briason Mays started and played the entire game at center in the win, as West Virginia complied 173 yards on the ground and 445 yards of total offense, both season highs.

Mays stepped in as both redshirt junior lineman Josh Sills and Michael Brown were sideline.

The Tennessee native said after the first snap of the game, his nerves calmed down, and you could see it in his play.

In one of his final snaps, Mays pancake NC State's - into the turf, which allowed sophomore RB Leddie Brown to find the end zone, a cherry on top of the Mountaineers 44-27 bounce back win.

Mays, who likely won the starting center job with his play on Saturday, and West Virginia will visit Lawrence, Kansas to begin Big 12 play against the Jayhawks this weekend.