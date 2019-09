WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey has agreed to a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2025 season. His contract over the next six years is worth up to $2.49 million.

Mazey led the Mountaineers to a record-breaking year in 2018 as the team hosted an NCAA Tournament Regional for the first time since 1955 and earned a No. 19 national ranking at the end of the season. Over his seven seasons at the helm, Mazey has a .563 winning percentage.