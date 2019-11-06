McFadden Putting on a Show in Football and Music

South Harrison's Landon McFadden is accustomed to the spotlight. The Hawks senior running back and receiver has been a main ingredient to South Harrison's 6-4 turn around season, as the team likely sits one win away from a playoff berth.

But McFadden's talents range off the field to the guitar. His uncles Chris and Donnie are members of the Clarksburg based band, The Davisson Brothers. McFadden has performed on stage with them multiple times.

Learn more about our Premier Bank Player of Week 10 above.