Miles "Deuce" McBride had a career-high 21 points as West Virginia (11-1) upset No. 2 Ohio State (12-2), 67-59, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Chase Harler added 10 points & Derek Culver added 7 with 10 rebounds.

Kaleb Wesson was the Buckeyes leading scorer with 17 points & 9 rebounds.

The Big 12 slate is up next for the Mountaineers as WVU travels to No. 5 Kansas next Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff with the Jayhawks. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.