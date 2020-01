Miles "Deuce" McBride netted a career-high 22 points as No. 17 WVU shut down No. 22 Texas Tech, 66-54.

With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 13-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play. Oscar Tshiebwe added seven points and 17 rebounds while Brandon Knapper totaled 10 on the night. Davide Moretti led the Red Raiders with 16 points.

West Virginia will be back in action on Tuesday hosting TCU. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for 9 p.m.