McClurg Hits 1,000 Point Mark & Hawks Down Park South, 77-65

KJ McClurg scored his 1,000th career point with 18 on the evening and the Hawks got a win in the process over Parkersburg South, 77-65.

John Ross Mazza had a team-high 23 points while Kaden Metheny added 21.

Malaki Sylvia had a game-high 27 points for the Patriots.

 